Fake letter regarding statewide mask mandate circulates online

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) – A letter is circulating online that appears to be from Gov. Tate Reeves.

The letter is about the statewide mask mandate, but, it’s a fake.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed this is not an official order and should not be taken as such.

The letter has several grammatical errors and reads as follows:

“This is a formal letter to all of the Residents and Business in Mississippi, the beginning of October 2020 the statewide mask requirements will be abolished… Meaning that it will no longer be required to wear them in the state of Mississippi. NO BUSINESS can refuse your entry without a mask on.”

“All business are hereby ordered to take down all facemasks must be worn on or in they establishments. This Executive Order has been Signed and Sealed this 17th Day of September in the Year of 2020.”

The governor’s current statewide mask mandate is actually set to expire Sept. 30 unless it is extended.

All of the governor’s official executive orders are posted on the Secretary of State’s website. Click here for more information.