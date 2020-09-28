Arrest made after deadly Okolona apartment shooting

OKOLANA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona police move quickly after a deadly shooting and make an arrest.

Tracy Baskin Jr. was arrested about half an hour after the early Saturday morning shooting.

He’s now charged murder and remains in the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility.

The shooting happened at Okolona Terrace Apartments, that’s just off Gatlin Street.

Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said the victim, 32-year-old Malcolm Boone of Okolona, died at the scene.

Investigators tell WCBI another person was also shot at the scene and taken to the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered for Boone.