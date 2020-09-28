Mississippi among states seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases per day

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is one of 29 states seeing an increase in the average number of new COVID-19 cases per day.

However, that trend is down as of Monday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 190 new positive tests, along with two deaths.

Numbers are generally lower on Mondays…

601 people remained hospitalized throughout the state, with 147 of those patients in I.C.U.

More than 89,000 people are presumed to have recovered in the state.

This means there are nearly 4,400 presumed active cases in Mississippi right now.