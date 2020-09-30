Vernon business expands bio-tech line, provides dozens of new jobs

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – A Vernon, Alabama company is expanding its bio-tech line, which includes CBD products.

Bama-Bio Tech hosted an open house Wednesday afternoon to show off its products.

The company extracts CBD oil from the hemp plant and makes hand sanitizer.

Today the company announced a new line of CBD products under the name Bio-Vern.

The expansion comes after a new partnership with Eco Chem Pro.

“They’re moving operations into our facility here in Vernon, Alabama, and we’ll be manufacturing the product here, and we do have a United States wide distribution for the products that we make here… Right now, we’re running about 30 something employees. In the first year, we’re going to have at least 100 under this roof,” said Bama-Bio Tech founder Greg Lowery.

The company is also partnering with Motion Industries to package a new cleaning solution product that will also be sold in Vernon.