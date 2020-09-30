Tupelo police investigate shooting at area antique store

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for clues in connection with a single gunshot fired into a local antique store.

It was around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon when police were called to 248 South Green Street. Witnesses at Relics Antiques said they heard a loud pop, then a window broke.

- Advertisement -

There was a hole in a window of the business. Police said it was consistent with a bullet hole.

No other evidence was discovered at the time.

No one was injured and witnesses could not identify any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tupelo Police or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.