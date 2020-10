JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday, state health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 deaths.

However, 215 new cases are being reported.

- Advertisement -

Hospital numbers are also trending downward…

515 people across the state are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected symptoms.

132 of those patients are in I.C.U. , with 69 on a ventilator.

90,577 people are presumed recovered.

This means there are about 7,100 presumed active cases in the state.