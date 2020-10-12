NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Senate District 15 candidates prepare for a run-off.

Voters will go to the polls tomorrow to decide between candidates Bart Williams and Joyce Meek Yates.

Williams owns Security Solutions in Starkville.

Yates is from Eupora and is the former Director for the Wellness Program at Mississippi State University.

WCBI spoke with both candidates Mondaty about what they would bring to the table if elected–both had similar responses.

“I don’t know about Jackson as much as I do about District 15. Looking here at District 15, the things that people seem to be passionate about, education of course, how do we make it better? How do we take the resources we’ve got and utilized them more effectively? How do we get more resources for education?” said candidate Bart Williams.

“I want to see industrial and agricultural growth. I want to talk to teachers about what we can do to help the quality of education improve… They’re working so hard now with COVID and all the things, but they’re doing great,” said candidate Joyce Meek Yates.

Senate District 15 includes parts of Oktibbeha, Webster, Choctaw, and Montgomery counties.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.