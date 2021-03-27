Tupelo Rodeo returns after pandemic shutdown

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It is a sign that things are getting back to normal in Tupelo as the Bancorp South Arena held its first major event since the onslaught of the pandemic.

The rodeo has returned to Tupelo, and so have the crowds. Bancorp South is reopening after the shutdown due to COVID-19.

Doug Johnson is the new Executive Director of the Bancorp South Arena and Convention Center. He assumed the position in January and has strived to give people confidence that it is once again safe to gather.

“We’re excited number one to get back into the business. And it’s a revelation everybody is quite excited. Coming down here in this time of the pandemic, it’s different. We do what we need to do, and you learn along the way. You educate people along the way. We need to make them safe when they come into a place that has a lot of people involved in an event,” said Johnson.

Although there have been some small gatherings, this weekend’s rodeo is the first major event at the Bancorp South arena since its reopening.

Judging by the size of the crowd, it is evident that folks are excited about things getting back to normal.

“I don’t know what the new normal is. I don’t think we’re going to be back to what we were. I think we’re back to 90%. But when it’s all said and done a year from now, hopefully. I think we’re on the proper path to getting back to close to what we used to be,” said Johnson.

And the rodeo participants are also excited about a return to normal. Due to COVID-19, they have not been able to compete. Hunter Carter is a rodeo cowboy who is glad to be back in the saddle.

“With Covid going on, it shut down a lot of rodeos, and there were quite a few places we weren’t able to go. It made it tough to be able to ride hard. But this year seems that the rodeos have opened back up quite a bit,” said Carter.

Carter said it takes a high level of training and discipline to perform at this level.

“It’s just like any other sport these days you got to have a routine and workout and stay fit for sure because it’s a demanding sport, physically and mentally too,” said Carter.

He has advice for potential aspiring cowboys and cowgirls.

“If you have a dream, chase it. That’s most important. If you’ve got something you want to do it, full heart, for sure,” said Carter.