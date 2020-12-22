78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are now under a mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves issues a mask mandate for all but 4 Mississippi counties.

Reeves said the 17 counties that are being added Tuesday have met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate.

Right now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are currently under mask mandates, which encompasses the entire WCBI Viewing area.

The 4 exceptions are Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey, and Tunica counties.

In a statement Tuesday, the Governor asked people to please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small, and wear their mask.

The Executive Orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, January 15th.

