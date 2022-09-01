80s on tap off the back of numerous rain chances
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Plenty of rain chances next week bring the welcome addition of highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Highs top out in the low 90s during the afternoon while lows hit the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms are a possibility during the daytime.
SATURDAY: Many eyeballs will be glued on whether or not rain will be a factor in Mississippi State’s football season opener. Scattered storms throughout the day will necessitate an umbrella or raincoat on tap. Highs thankfully are slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Overnight lows hit the low 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunday brings a highs much lower in the low 80s as part of our upcoming rainy trend, which will last through next Thursday. Highs will in fact stabilize in the mid to low 80s while lows will sit in the lower 70s to upper 60s.