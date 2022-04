85 new jobs are opening up in Calhoun City

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 85 new jobs are opening up in Calhoun City.

Albany Industries is increasing its presence in Mississippi.

This company also has manufacturing operations in New Albany where the company was started.

Today, more than 700 employees produce the company’s upholstered furniture at four factories in three states.

Albany Industries plans to begin production in Calhoun City and fill the 85 new jobs by the end of this year.