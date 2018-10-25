850 high schoolers show up for EMCC’s Reality Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- EMCC was buzzing Thursday with its annual reality fair.

Nearly a thousand high schoolers from across the area got the chance to see everything the college has to offer.

- Advertisement -

They even got to have a little fun with a little putt-putt and face painting for Lion spirit.

This years theme was carnival.

Organizers say they work to make the event fun, but to also provide vital information showing the students everything the college offers, giving them ideas for their next step after graduating.

“I believe there’s something here for everyone. It’s really important to me, that we are serving our community. Whether you want to be at a four year school and go to Mississippi State and get your masters or doctorate from somewhere else, or come here and get a degree and go to work straight from EMCC. I just think, the message I would send is these options are here and we encourage everyone to come look and see,” said Associate Dean of Instruction, Michael Busby.

11 high schools took party in Thursday’s reality fair.