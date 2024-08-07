$87,587 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in New Albany

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing yielded a big win for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who hit the jackpot worth $87,587.05.

The Match 5 player matched all five numbers and purchased the winning ticket from Tony’s Too on U.S. Highway 30 West in New Albany.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

August Games

Three new scratch-off games are now available at Mississippi Lottery retailers for August.

The newly designed $5 Cruisin’ the Coast® 3 celebrates its Mississippi Gulf Coast namesake by showcasing four different classic vehicles. Not only can players collect all scenes, but they can also potentially win up to $100,000. Drawing both national and international visitors, the 2024 Cruisin’ the Coast event runs Oct. 6-13.

The latest $1 game features a cartoon chicken in sunglasses and the victorious phrase, “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.” It’s a recipe for fun, and players can win up to $5,000.

Additionally, the $2 $20,000 Power Shot delivers zesty ways players can win up to $20,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $398 million with an estimated cash value of $197.9 million. Tonight’s jackpots include Powerball® at an estimated $185 million with an estimated cash value of $92.1 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $6.44 million with an estimated cash value of $3.2 million.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X