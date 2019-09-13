9/11 survivor talks to West Point third graders

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – As 9/11 ceremonies come to a close, one group of students got a first hand account of that fateful day from a survivor who was pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Towers.

Third graders at South Side Elementary School in West Point filled the cafeteria to hear from Will Jimeno.

He was a police officer for the Port Authority the day terrorists flew planes through the World Trade Center.

Through a Skype interview, Jimeno walked the students through what it was like that day and how he and his fellow officers were scared, but knew they had to do their jobs to save lives.

“At that moment I felt helpless, and I saw the people jumping and I just felt that every time someone jumped that was someone’s mother, brother, sister. Why am I telling you this? Because you touch a lot of lives believe it or not, if you disappeared today someone would miss you,” said Jimeno.

Jimeno said he was trapped with several other officers under debris and rubble. He and a few other brave men, were pulled from the rubble after both towers collapsed.

Jimeno encouraged students to face their fears, be courageous, and help others, even in the face of danger.