90° temperatures continue, relief coming soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The early October heat will continue through Wednesday. A strong front late-week will bring substantially cooler air for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm! Expect highs near 90°, similar to Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures should fall into the 60s and even into the 50s toward daybreak under a clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: The sky should stay mostly sunny, and temperatures should top out near 90 degrees yet again. Clouds should increase in the late afternoon and evening hours as big storms are expected well west of the Mississippi River.

THU/FRI: Those storms should generally move south across Louisiana, missing Mississippi altogether. We’ll get the “leftovers” in the form of just a few showers Thursday afternoon as the front approaches. As the front passes Friday, a few more isolated showers are possible. In the end, most will miss out on any decent rain…unfortunately.

WEEKEND: Temperatures may start out in the upper 40s Saturday morning! Expect nearly full sun all weekend with highs in the low 70s. The coolest morning will be Sunday – lows will range 40-45°.