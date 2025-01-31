911 calls to be rerouted after fiber damage in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County’s 911 system is using a work around after someone damaged the fiber phone.

You should still call 911 with any emergency.

That call is being rerouted to another county. Those dispatchers will then contact Monroe County to send help.

911 Director Tracy Pharr told WCBI some of the lines were vandalized early this morning off Old Highway 25.

There is an administrative line also open to 911.

Repairs must completed before returning to normal operations.

