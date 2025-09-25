911 service lines down across the state of Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI AND LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A widespread AT&T outage is affecting emergency services across the state, including here in North Mississippi.
Lowndes County Emergency Services Director Cindy Lawrence told WCBI that AT&T had a fiber line that was cut earlier today.
That has disrupted emergency communications systems in Mississippi and Louisiana.
If you have an emergency in Lowndes County, you should call (662) 328-6788.
In Oktibbeha County, please call (662) 338-1086.
In Winston County, it is advised to call one of the following:
- (662) 773-3527
- (662) 773-9755
- (662) 773-7470
For emergencies in Lee County, please call the following numbers:
- Tupelo Police: (662) 841-6491
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office: 662) 432-2623
- Ambulance Emergency: (228) 325-8022
- Tupelo Fire Department: (662) 841-6439
They can also receive calls at (662) 432-2960.
Emergency Management Directors in each county advise that these numbers are for emergencies ONLY.
In other areas, you can call the agency you need directly.
AT&T is working to repair the problem. It is not known how long that will take.