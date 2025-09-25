911 service lines down across the state of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI AND LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A widespread AT&T outage is affecting emergency services across the state, including here in North Mississippi.

Lowndes County Emergency Services Director Cindy Lawrence told WCBI that AT&T had a fiber line that was cut earlier today.

That has disrupted emergency communications systems in Mississippi and Louisiana.

If you have an emergency in Lowndes County, you should call (662) 328-6788.

In Oktibbeha County, please call (662) 338-1086.

In Winston County, it is advised to call one of the following:

(662) 773-3527

(662) 773-9755

(662) 773-7470

For emergencies in Lee County, please call the following numbers:

Tupelo Police: (662) 841-6491

Lee County Sheriff’s Office: 662) 432-2623

Ambulance Emergency: (228) 325-8022

Tupelo Fire Department: (662) 841-6439

They can also receive calls at (662) 432-2960.

Emergency Management Directors in each county advise that these numbers are for emergencies ONLY.

In other areas, you can call the agency you need directly.

AT&T is working to repair the problem. It is not known how long that will take.

