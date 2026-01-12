BREAKING NEWS: Bond Denied for Clay Co. murder suspect facing a dozen charges

DARICKA MOORE

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens has denied bond for Daricka Moore. Moore made his initial appearance in Clay County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

He is facing three counts of Capital Murder for the deaths of a 7-year-old girl, identified by family members as Mikiyliya Guines, Barry Bradley, and Samuel Bradley. He also faces three counts of First-Degree Murder for the deaths of his father, Glenn Moore, his brother, Quinten Moore, and his uncle, Willie Guines.

Moore is also charged with one count of Attempted Capital Murder of another child and Attempted Sexual Battery of a woman at the home where Mikiiylia Guines was killed, two counts of Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and a count of Burglary of a Dwelling. Moore pleaded “Not Guilty” on all counts. He will have a mental evaluation before his preliminary hearing.

