Investigation underway after a 19-year-old was shot in Choctaw Co.

A death investigation is underway in Choctaw County after a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

Choctaw County Coroner Chris Coleman was notified just after midnight.

Coleman tells WCBI that the unidentified male was taken to Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman for a gunshot wound.

He later died.

The teen’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Thomas Circle in the Thomas Subdivision.

This investigation is ongoing.

Weir Police and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case

