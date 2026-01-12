Preliminary hearing on Clay Co. Shooting set to be held today

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The 24-year-old accused of shooting and killing 6 people, including a 7-year-old child, will make his initial appearance in Clay County Justice Court today, January 12.

The Preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 pm.

Daricka Moore is accused of going on a shooting spree on Friday night, January 9.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that Moore went to three separate homes and killed a total of six people, at least four of the victims being family members.

The victims have been identified as Glenn Moore, Willie Guines, Quinten Moore, Barry Bradley, Samuel Bradley, and a 7-year-old girl, Mikiylia Guines, who was identified by family.

Moore was eventually caught by law enforcement at the intersection of Pine Grove Road.

In a press release on Saturday, District Attorney Scott Colom said his office will be seeking the death penalty if Moore is eligible.

At this time, there is no known motive.

The preliminary hearing today will likely list Moore’s charges and if he will be denied bond.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.