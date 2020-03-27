94 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The new positives brought the state’s total to 579 cases.

In Northeast Mississippi, Chickasaw County is reporting two new cases of coronavirus. The county’s total is now at 9 cases.

Clay County is reporting one new case, bringing the county’s total cases to two.

Lafayette County is now at 11 cases total of COVID-19.

Lowndes County reported one new case of the virus. The county’s total is now at 9 cases.

Oktibbeha County reported two new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 12 in the county.

Pontotoc County also reported one new case. The county’s total is now at four cases.

Webster County also reported one new case. That brings the county’s total to three cases.

The Mississippi Department of Health has reported eight coronavirus deaths. Deaths have been reported in Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Rankin, Webster, and Wilkinson counties.

