95th annual Calhoun County Fair underway

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The 95th Calhoun County Fair is in full swing this week.

People are traveling from all over the area to participate in this longtime tradition.

- Advertisement -

It’s not your average fair. This one places an emphasis on agriculture; crops, livestock, exhibits with baked goods, and handmade arts and crafts.

Fair officials partnered with the 4-H club to host a variety of animal shows including a goat competition.

Goats were judged on a number of categories including girth and length.

Jensyne Cain is competing in the goat show. She says gearing up for just this part of the fair takes lots hard work and fair officials say it wouldn’t be possible without a little help from the community.

“You just unload them. You wash them. You make sure they are clean. You shave them and you just cut them. After that you put them in the ring and compete in showmanship and weight classes,” said Cain.

“It’s a tremendous input from the county. We have other agents that have come in to help us. We have people in our community that help volunteer and our Fair Board they’ve done an outstanding job to help us put on such a large event for the area,”said MSU Extension Agent Trent Barnett.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fair without a carnival.

The carnival will kick off every night at 5:30 p.m. and go until roughly midnight.