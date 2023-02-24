9th annual Junior Auxiliary Gala prepares final touches in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point is finishing all the final touches for its 9th annual Junior Auxiliary Gala.

The masquerade theme event will be held Saturday in downtown West Point at the Ritz Theater and Conference Center.

All the money raised from the event will fund the various projects they do throughout the year.

Members said they are excited to see who will turn out.

“The West Point chapter has been around since the 1940s and what we do is we raise money for the children of West Point and Clay County and we do different service projects for them throughout the year,” said Christine Grabbs, JA President.

“It’s a masquerade theme we have a silent auction, and we’re going to have food provided by Anthony’s it is just a fun time to get out and interact with your friends and raise money for the sweet kids of West Point and Clay County,” said Kimbry Wedel, JA Financier.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you can purchase them when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

