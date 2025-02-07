A 15-year-old now faced with a murder charge in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County teenager is facing a murder charge.

15-year-old Asenyon Walker was arrested Thursday night, February 6.

A bond hearing has not been set for him.

Walker remains in the Clay County jail.

Scott said the man’s body was found Tuesday, February 4, along Highway 46 with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are not releasing more information at this time, citing an ongoing case.

If you have any information you can call the sheriff’s department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

