A 3-year-old cancer survivor celebrates with drive thru parade

Doctors told parents T.J. and Joy Bradford their now 3-year-old daughter is completely done with treatment.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville family learned their 18-month-old daughter had a form of pediatric cancer back in 2018. But now the scans have come back clear and she’s cancer-free.

Just two years ago Reagan Bradford was diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoma.

To celebrate the great news, the couple invited family, friends, and neighbors for a drive-thru celebration.

Dozens stopped by to share well wishes, gifts, and pictures with the family.

The Bradford’s say this was one of the toughest moments to experience but their extremely blessed Reagan came out victorious.

” It was challenging probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever experienced in life but we see God’s hand every step of the way. Literally, he’s been faithful. Literally, the things that they promised she’d experience she didn’t. She took it in stride. She did it with grace. People are just coming by and celebrating that little rockstar of a girl. His blessings to our heart for people who come by who have called and just checking in to say she is a survivor” said Reagan’s mother Joy Bradford.

” It’s one of those things that you never think can happen to you or your family but God’s been faithful. God’s been with us every step of the way. He’s given us peace and just people encouraging us and just being around us that’s a real big thing to have,” said Reagan’s father Dr. T.J. Bradford.

