A 38-year-old man is facing prison time for attempted murder

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) On October 3rd, Lemarius Andron Harris pled guilty for trying to murder Jerry Lucas Prayer.

Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk sentenced Harris to a 40-year sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

20 years were suspended, meaning the suspect has 20 years to serve.

Judge Funderburk also ordered this sentenced to run consecutive to an earlier conviction of felon in possession of a weapon, in which Harris was sentenced to 10 years in prison for.

Harris has been sentenced to serve a total of 30 years in prison.

After he is released, he must complete 5 years of post-release supervision.

