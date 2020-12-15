A 4th grade class in West Point learns the importance of giving

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
56

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Some 4th graders in West Point are learning an important lesson this holiday season- it’s better to give than to receive.

Teachers Leann Jenkins and Vanessa Avant wanted their students to find a way to give help someone in their community. The children decided to donate items to Dugan Nursing home.

The students got busy getting items like hygiene products, socks, blankets, and puzzles to donate to the residents.

In just three days, they had collected more than 260 items to donate.

“As teachers, we have all this valuable time that we can teach them more than academics. And I feel that it’s a responsibility to make sure these kids learn how to be good citizens in the communities they live in and learn to adapt that skill as they grow,” said Jenkins. “And I wanted them to understand that there’s more to Christmas than receiving.”

“It’s important for the children to learn how to give back. All children know how to receive, but we need for them to learn the joy of giving others,” said Avant.

Employees from Dugan Nursing picked up the gifts from the school and will give them to residents at the facility.

Aundrea Self
