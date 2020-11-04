A 5 car pileup in Oktibbeha Co. sends several people to the hospital

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A 5 vehicle pileup in Oktibbeha County sends several people to the hospital.

Sources close to WCBI tell us the wreck happened around 4 o’clock on Highway 12 near Lisa Lane.

The collision involved three passenger vehicles, a truck and trailer, and a landscaping truck.

Those on the scene said multiple people were injured, but they said it was hard to tell if any of the injuries were serious.

Central Oktibbeha Fire and Rescue, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and OCH Regional Medical Center all responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.