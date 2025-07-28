A back-to-school drive was held in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the city of Macon are trying to make sure area children have all of the resources they need to be able to learn on the first day of school.

The Macon Police Department and the Alderwoman at large came together to hold a back-to-school drive.

This event allows children to get free bookbags and school supplies.

Some of those school supplies included free notebooks, pencils, paper, and rulers.

Macon Police Chief Andreas Walker said this was all to lend a helping hand to families that need a little extra help.

“This is something that we do annually, and we want to give back to the community to make sure the kids have the supplies that they need, so that they can focus on their education when they get to school,” said Andreas Walker, Macon Police Chief

“I am always giving back to my community,” said Beverly Hunter, Alderwoman at Large. “It makes me feel good to give back to my community, to see the parents smile. That saves stress, and it takes time off them. We have parents who are not working and cannot get students the supplies that they need, and so that was the goal of this. I have been doing this for years.”

The back-to-school drive was held at the Macon Police Department, and Chief Walker told WCBI that this was the third annual Back-to-School Drive.

