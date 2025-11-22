Body Found in Columbus After Family-Led Search

Body Found in Columbus After Family-Led Search

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A family searching for a missing loved one made a heartbreaking discovery Tuesday afternoon. After nearly three weeks of searching, a body was found near an abandoned building off Waterworks Road in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says the discovery was made just after noon by a family member and a Columbus detective who had been retracing the woman’s last known movements “Unfortunately today, shortly after 12, we did find a body,” Chief Daughtry said “It’s very hard when family members are part of the search party and they find it… You have a lot of emotions.”

Investigators say the area had been searched previously, but new community tips brought officers and family back to the location “We’ve had people calling us, calling family members… what they heard in different conversations, what they heard on the street. And that put us on the right track,” Daughtry said.

The Lowndes County coroner will determine the cause of death and formally identify the person found. Police say this remains a death investigation, and at this time it is not classified as a homicide. Two persons of interest have been interviewed, but no charges have been filed.

Daughtry says the discovery has affected everyone involved in the search — including the officers who have been assisting the family daily “It’s not normal for some of these men and women to see bodies like that,” he said “We’re going to make sure our chaplain checks on them — and on the family — because they’re going through a lot. Columbus Mayor Steven Jones was also at the scene, offering support. “Anytime someone has a loved one missing, they’re not going to stop until they find them,” Jones said. “We commend the family, and we’re going to support them however we can. Police say more information will be released once the coroner confirms the identity and an autopsy is completed. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.