A break in the major heat for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The excessive heat of late finally takes a break for mid-week. Hotter air does return by Friday.

TUESDAY: Any showers from the morning will fizzle by lunch, leaving scattered clouds and increasingly drier air for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s without a heat index factor!

TUESDAY NIGHT: The first of several pleasant nights! Expect a mostly clear sky with lows down in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Probably our best weather day in a while! Full sun with highs in the mid 80s! It’ll be a great first day back for MSU faculty & students!

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Gradually moderating temperatures are expected. Thursday will be a transition day back to some hotter weather to close out the week. Starting Friday and the weekend, highs will bounce back into the mid and upper 90s…with potentially excessive heat issues returning by Sat/Sun.