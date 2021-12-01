A Caledonia man is facing a child sex crime charge

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is facing a child sex crime charge.

25-year-old Hugh Perkins is charged with one count of enticement of a child.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the arrest is the result of an over six-month-long investigation.

Deputies received a report that accused Perkins of sending nude photographs to a child under the age of 13.

After multiple interviews and other evidence collected he was arrested.

Bond for Perkins is set at 25 thousand dollars.