CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is facing a child sex crime charge.
25-year-old Hugh Perkins is charged with one count of enticement of a child.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the arrest is the result of an over six-month-long investigation.
Deputies received a report that accused Perkins of sending nude photographs to a child under the age of 13.
After multiple interviews and other evidence collected he was arrested.
Bond for Perkins is set at 25 thousand dollars.