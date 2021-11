A Caledonia woman is dead after an accident in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia woman is dead after an accident in northern Lowndes County.

Coroner Greg Merchant says 96-year-old Louise Grant died at Baptist Golden Triangle after the crash.

Grant was leaving the Dollar General today at Highway 45 and Gatlin Road when the collision happened.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.