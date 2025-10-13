A calm week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much changing from this weekend’s forecast. Just going to be a comfortable Fall-ish week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another very comfortable Fall evening. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 50s. Conditions are just going to be clear and cool.

TUESDAY: Pretty much the same as the past few days. Afternoon high temperatures will stick to the middle 80s. Expect lots of sun! There is a good chance of a few breezy moments throughout the day, where the wind may just up to 20MPH. Cool overnight lows continue in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Not much different. Middle 80s will continue through the middle of the week for the afternoon high. Low temperatures will stay to the middle 50s. Sunny days maintain!