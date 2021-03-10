A car caught on fire at a local gas station in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two things that don’t mix, fire and gas stations.

Unfortunately, this frightening combination came to be earlier today when a car bust into flames in East Columbus.

Around 10 a.m. Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to the Dutch Village Sprint Mart.

The driver said that her car stopped driving and all the lights came on the dash.

She pulled over to the gas station, that’s when flames started coming from the front of her car.

Columbus Police and the Fire Chief said it appeared to have been a computer problem.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.