TVA Offers Public A Chance To Speak

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for the public’s opinion before making a powerful move.

The power provider is planning upgrades to its transmission lines that will include over 10 miles of new high voltage line to the industrial megasite near Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

TVA will host an open house, Thursday January 18th at the Lowndes County School District Central Office on Highway 45 South.

Economic developers say the expansion will give the area an advantage in drawing new industry.

“This will give the Golden Triangle Aerospace Park a fifth 161 feed, which, in our business, is unheard of. It will make this whole area more redundant, more reliable, and it will give us the access to serve some very, very power intensive companies out there,” says LINK CEO, Joe Max Higgins.

The public input session will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and TVA representatives will be on hand to answer questions.