Erick Lamar Robertson, 47, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Stop when Officers Signals Felony, and Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A chase through Oktibbeha County ends with a man in jail.

Oktibbeha County Deputies say the pursuit began after a traffic stop which eventually ended on Montgomery Street in Starkville after officers deployed spike strips.

Investigators say Robertson tried to run on foot after his vehicle stopped but he was quickly caught.

Robertson is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail awaiting his Initial Appearance in Oktibbeha County Justice Court.

The bond for Robertson has not been set.

The Starkville Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

