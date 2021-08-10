A chase through Pickens Co. ends in the arrest of two people

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A chase through Pickens County ends with two people arrested after the vehicle flips over.

47-year-old Jeremy Holcomb is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, one count of simple assault, and several other charges.

He was already wanted for forgery in Pickens County.

50-year-old Regina Hirschey was also arrested in the chase. She’s charged with passing a forged instrument.

Sheriff Todd Hall says law enforcement in Tuscaloosa County started the chase and eventually went into Pickens County.

The pursuit started Monday afternoon and ended on Ridge Road.

No injuries were reported.