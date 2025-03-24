A child was struck by a vehicle in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, March 22, at 3:14 pm, Amory Police Department, Amory Fire Department, and MedStat EMS responded to Highland Drive near Boulevard Drive North for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When first responders were on scene, they saw a juvenile in the roadway with obvious trauma and began performing aid.

The juvenile was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Amory Police Department is investigating the accident with the assistance of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The identity of the people involved in this accident is not being released at this time.

The child had trauma and was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

A family member was able to provide an update, saying the child is doing very well.

A family member also sent out a quote saying “CT and MRI were all good last night. The Orthopedic Doctor came in to examine and said that they thought he had a fractured pelvis. They found a pretty significant cut on his head underneath his dreads. He has a badly bruised lung, so they are watching that.”

The child was also able to get up on Sunday, March 23, and walk down the hallway.

