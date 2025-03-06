A chilly and breezy Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A sunny Thursday and Friday are ahead before rain arrives this weekend along with a cold front. Next week will be warm with above average temperatures!

THURSDAY: Highs will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon with the sun shining overhead. It will be a breezy day, but not as gusty as the past two days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight. Few clouds could move in with calm winds and patchy frost possible.

FRIDAY: A warm day, compared to Thursday, with temperatures in the low 70s by afternoon before dropping into the mid 50s by the night.

WEEKEND: A system will move through NE Mississippi on Saturday. Clouds will begin to increase in the morning with showers beginning to become widespread by late afternoon. Rain is likely into the evening and overnight hours before moving east Sunday Morning. Sunday, clouds will decrease with highs reaching mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Addison Polk

WCBI Weather