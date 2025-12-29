A Cold Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cold front will move through Mississippi and Alabama late on Sunday and will drop temperatures 30+ degrees. A cold start to the work week is ahead!

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cold front will drop temperatures into the 30s overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move through late in the night into Monday morning. A breezy night is ahead with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

MONDAY: The cold arctic air the main topic this week with the gusty winds. Highs will only reach the mid 40s with lows dropping into the mid 20 overnight! BRRR! We have not seen lows like this in several weeks so make sure to get that big jacket out of the closet and brush the dust off of it.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 20s with a mostly clear sky overhead.

WELCOME 2026: Highs will be in the 40s t0 50s for the middle of the week with no rain chances and passing clouds overhead throughout the day. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s at night.