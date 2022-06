A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said the fire started around 2a.m. on June 25th at 317 23rd Street North.

Firefighters were able to get control the blaze.

One man is being treated for burns on his arms, no other injuries are reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.