A Columbus family of six displaced after house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County home is a total loss after a fire. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Thursday on 26 Boxwood Drive.

Upon arrival, Lowndes County District 2 Fire Department says the east side of the house was engulfed.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Fire & Rescue, along with Lowndes County Districts 1, 3, and 5 responded to the call to help fight the blaze.

District 2, Volunteer Fire Chief Andy Grant says a father and his 5 kids evacuated the house without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.