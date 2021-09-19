A Columbus man wins WCBI’s 2021 Crank It Up car giveaway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s always nice to win a new set of wheels.

WCBI’s 2021 Crank It Up Car Contest has a winner!

Participants were told to select one of the 50 car keys hanging on the board.

One by one, 50 qualified participants, selected a key off the board for a chance to win.

The correct car key was labeled number 37.

Jonathan Eaves was lucky.

He choose number 37 and drove away in a 2011 Nissan Maxima.

“I picked 37 because I’m 37 years old. My son will drive it back and forth to college, “said Jonathan Eaves.

The contest happened during the 25th Annual Market Street Festival.