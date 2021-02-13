A Columbus man’s death is under investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway in Lowndes County.

Around 10 a.m. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident in South Lowndes County on Togo Rd.

Coroner Greg Merchant says 52-year-old Robert Todd Gale of Columbus was found a short distance from his vehicle on the roadside.

Merchant says it’s possible Gale exited the car and collapsed.

The body has been sent to the Lowndes County Coroners Office.

Gale was the General Manager of Columbus Light and Water. The board will appoint Mike Bernsen as the interim General Manager.