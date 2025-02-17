A community leader is announcing his candidacy

MISS. (WCBI) – Mark Forsman, who is a dedicated entrepreneur and community leader, is announcing his candidacy for the Mississippi state senate district 18 seat.

This seat was recently held by Jenifer b. branning following her election to the Mississippi supreme court.

The special election to fill this vacancy is scheduled for April 15 of this year.

Forsman is a job creator and A business leader.

Forsman sent out a statement saying quote “I plan to advocate for policy that will continue to make us proud to call Mississippi our home. I will always filter my decisions through God’s Word, the constitution and common sense.”

He said his platform focuses on the continuation of rebuilding small towns, protecting conservative values, and developing the workforce of tomorrow.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.