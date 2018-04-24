A Community Remembers April 24, 2010

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight years ago today Weir was brought to its knees by a deadly EF-3 tornado. The Choctaw County town and survivors continue to recover from the devastation.

“What I remember vividly that day as I was looking at channel 4 the whole map was just red,” said Weir resident Lillie Anderson.

Anderson says April 24, 2010 is a day that changed her life forever.

“My father’s home was destroyed, my mother’s home was destroyed, my brother’s home was destroyed, and his house he had company, his wife’s aunt and uncle which were killed in the tornado,” said Anderson.

The tornado marching 149 miles and turned into an EF-3 once it arrived in Weir.

“We had our fire departments, Choctaw Board of Supervisors, the Sheriff’s Department just people in the general public out trying to do search and rescue and clean roadways. So we could actually get to the people that were hit,” said Choctaw County EMA Director Brent McKnight.

Anderson says that day was terrifying because family and landmarks were snatched in a matter of minutes.

“Then we started seeing the wind and the rain and it started raining so hard and we couldn’t see. At that time I had 3 trees in the yard I guess they probably 100 years old, they were very old trees. My husband and I were looking out the door and all of a sudden those trees started tumbling,” said Anderson.

Fast forward to 2018 Choctaw County residents say with the knowledge they have now, they will be better prepared the next time the skies go dark.

“I realize now that it can happen anywhere. You’re not immune from it. I think we took a lot for granted because we always had tornado warnings and watches and it all passed over but once you experience it you won’t forget about it. I think most of us now, we pay attention when we hear the warnings and the watches,” said Anderson.

“Any time there you’re being told there’s potential for severe weather to come go ahead and take your precautions. That’s the best advice I can give. You hear people talk about cry wolf syndrome. Cry Wolf all day long because you have to be prepared when something like this hits,” said McKnight.

The Choctaw County EMA office is currently working on disaster relief training with Emergency response teams to stay prepared for severe weather.