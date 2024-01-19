A couple more days of bitter cold weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had a *bit* of a warm up yesterday but will be colder today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper-30s and tonight we return to the teens. The weekend will start even colder before we escape this winter pattern beginning on Sunday.

FRIDAY: Despite some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will be colder than they were yesterday. Highs will be in the mid to upper-30s. With sustained winds at 10-15mph and gusts up to 25mph, wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dangerous cold returns tonight. Lows will range from 10°-15°. Wind chills will be in the single digits, if not below zero in communities along the Tennessee border.

SATURDAY: More sunshine (especially south), but colder temperatures. Highs will only reach 30°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another bitterly cold night. Lows will drop into the low teens.

NEXT FEW DAYS: A warm up begins on Sunday! Highs will return to the 40s and that trend up continues to start the next work week. Highs will even reach the 60s mid-week. Unfortunately, this warmth will come at a cost. Repeated rain chances begin Tuesday.