Crawford shooting investigation

A Crawford home damaged by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are working to find the person that shot into a house.

The shooting happened late Saturday on Sugar Hill Street in Crawford.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a refrigerator inside the home was damaged by a bullet.

No one was injured and no arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.