A cut above: Barber cuts hair free for Okolona Elementary students

"When you look good, you feel good."

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Reginald Gunn is a teacher at Okolona Elementary.

He said the school welcomed the opportunity to receive free haircuts with open arms.

“A lot of times, some kids may not be able to get a haircut. With Quinton coming in, his barber class coming in offering free haircuts, it helps families. It helps families who may have too much on their plate,” said Gunn.

These free haircuts are also relieving some pressure from parents scrambling for last-minute touches for the school’s big event this week.

Kamarion Braylock is a fifth grader at Okolona Elementary.

He said he had an important reason of his own for getting a haircut.

“So, I can look good for the Royal Ball,” said Braylock.

The school is hosting the Royal Ball on Thursday.

Quinton Hankins is a head barber instructor at CNK Barber College and owner of Prime Time Cutz in Tupelo.

He thought this would be the perfect time to stop by and lend a helping hand.

“If they already got a haircut, they can focus on their suits or whatever they need to. It just puts more time in on the kid. They don’t have to rush and find somebody to cut their hair. We have gone and take care of it and make sure they look good for their big night,” said Hankins.

Hankins has been taking his barber school students on tours around Northeast Mississippi to different schools for years.

Jaylon Betts is one of those students.

“When I first started going to school, I really didn’t know how to cut hair like that. The more you cut, the better you know how to cut. So, we’re going to school and giving out cuts so they’re looking better as we’re learning,” said Betts.

Hankins said it’s all about serving the community the best way he can.

“We love giving back, putting smiles on kids’ faces, helping out the parents who can’t afford to go to the barbershop and pay the money for it,” said Hankins.

Hankins and his CNK class gave over 50 free haircuts in one sitting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X